Killeen city councilwoman weighs in on Lamar Odom's basketball academy

KILLEEN, Texas (KXXV) — Killeen isn’t new to high-profile visitors, but seeing a two-time NBA champion walk its streets still turns heads.

Killeen city council speaks on Lamar Odom

“This happens a lot,” said city councilwoman Jessica Gonzalez. “But we usually don’t have NBA championship winners here.”

The arrival of Lamar Odom, former Los Angeles Laker and champion athlete, has stirred both curiosity and optimism. Rumors have circulated about his interest in potential business or philanthropic projects in Killeen, though no formal requests have been submitted to city officials.

“There’s been no ask, at all,” Gonzalez clarified. “No request to the city, no personal outreach, just conversation and observation.”

While Odom has hinted at future plans, Gonzalez said her priority is protecting the city’s interests.

“I owe this to my community—to do my due diligence,” she said. “When it’s time for a formal sit-down, it’ll be vetted by many people to see if there’s a legitimate and viable option for Killeen.”

She made it clear that integrity will guide the process.

“If this is sincere and beneficial, then it’s a win,” she said. “But if we find out there’s something nefarious going on, it will be shut down—we’ll have dodged a bullet.”

Despite the uncertainty, Gonzalez believes Odom’s story has power, particularly for young people in Killeen who might see his journey as a beacon of resilience and ambition.

“He may be inspiring people we see—and those we don’t,” she said. “My hope is Mr. Odom and his team are sincere. If that door opens, it creates other opportunities.”

As of now, the city remains in wait-and-watch mode, but Gonzalez is ready to listen to Odom and to her constituents when the time comes.