Kempner Police Department puts stop to distribution of counterfeit items

KEMPNER, Texas (KXXV) — According to the news release, on August 5, the Kempner Police Department, along with other departments, searched a property off highway 190, between Kempner and Copperas Cove.

They found a “significant quantity” of fake items resembling well-known brands.

Chief Rodriguez stated in part, this undermines the integrity of legitimate business, is a risk to consumers and those taking part in illegal activities like this will be held accountable.

The press release states the market value was $3M. In a Facebook post from the Mayor, he said there was an update since the press release. Now, it adds up to $8M.

Here is the full news release from the Kempner Police Department:

“On August 5th, 2024, the Kempner Police Department successfully executed a search warrant at a residence located in the 13700 Block of US Highway 190 in response to an ongoing investigation into the distribution of counterfeit trademarked goods.

The operation was carried out by the Kempner Police Department, the Texas Department of Public Safety Highway Patrol Division, Criminal Investigations Division, the Texas Rangers division and in collaboration

with representatives from several trademark holders and experts in intellectual property law.

During the search, officers seized a significant quantity of counterfeit items bearing the trademarks of well-known brands. Preliminary assessments suggest that the counterfeit goods have an estimated market value exceeding three million dollars ($3,000,000.00).

Chief Rodriguez of the Kempner Police Department stated, "The sale and distribution of counterfeit goods pose serious risks to consumers and undermine the integrity of legitimate businesses. In most cases, criminal activity like this is often accompanied by drugs and the victimization of others by defrauding them or theft of their identity and/or financial documents. This case is no different. This operation underscores our commitment to protecting intellectual property rights and ensuring that those engaged in such illicit activities are brought to justice."

Not only did the search warrant result in the locating of an overwhelming counterfeit items, it also revealed the presence of narcotics and the discovery of several debit/credit cards not issued to any of the parties at the property.

37 year old Johnathon Consejero and 33 year old Chrezlee Consejero of Kempner were arrested for the possession of a controlled substance and the fraudulent possession of identifying information. Additional charges are expected at a later time.

The Kempner Police Department would like to thank the community for their continued support and cooperation, along with the Texas Department of Public Safety Highway Patrol, Criminal Investigations and Rangers Divisions for their help and support.”

Follow Allison on social media!