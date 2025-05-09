'Just roll with the punches': Neighbors in Jewett face long recovery after severe weather strikes

JEWETT, Texas (KRHD) — Neighbors in Jewett continue the recovery from Tuesday's severe storms.



At least four confirmed tornadoes touched down in the Brazos Valley, leaving damage across our community.

If you drive through Jewett, you can see tree limbs, debris, shingles from rooftops, and buildings completely destroyed.

15 ABC talked with neighbors about the challenges they're facing and the resilience they're showing as they begin to rebuild.

"A little community like this, it's hard for them to rebound from something like this," Leon County resident Barbara Kirby said.

People living in Jewett are still recovering from the severe weather that ripped through our community on Tuesday.

Ezekiel Ramirez A local building in Jewett that was damaged from the severe weather.

"In small towns, people are used to things happening. You live in rural areas, you see things happen. Just roll with the punches," Leon County resident Mark Wills said.

"That is my 24 by 24 carport that I had up here to do it at the flea market," Kirby said.

Ezekiel Ramirez Leon County resident, Barbara Kirby's car port that was damaged from the severe weather.

"I walked over there to try to figure out how to get it back over here and repaired, and I still don't know how I'm going to do that," she added.

Ezekiel Ramirez A local home in Jewett impacted by the severe weather.

Ezekiel Ramirez The roof of a local house that was impacted by the severe weather.

Ezekiel Ramirez House roof shingles that were blown on the ground.

15 ABC asked Kirby how much damage this impacts the city of Jewett.

"It's hurting a lot, because there's going to be a lot that's going to have to be repaired."

Ezekiel Ramirez A pile of metal that neighbors picked up while they begin to clean up the damage in Jewett.

Barbara Kirby told 15 ABC that when something like this happens in rural communities, the road to recovery can be a long one.

Ezekiel Ramirez Leon County resident Barbara Kirby shares her thoughts about the damage from the severe weather with 15ABC.

"It has a heavier impact, the smaller the community, because there's not as much help. There are not as many resources."

"Go help. You know, go help show them that people still do care. That you're not alone," she said.

But Mark Wills says that shouldn't be a problem.

Ezekiel Ramirez Leon County resident Mark Wills shares his thoughts about the severe weather damage with 15ABC.

"Everybody takes care of everybody out here. It's pretty tight out here. It's not like a big city. Nothing like a big city. It's a small town. Small towns take care of each other."