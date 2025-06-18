Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsIn Your Neighborhood

Actions

Juneteenth events in Central Texas: A celebration of liberation and legacy

Tyrone Stroman
Andrew Harnik/AP
Tyrone Stroman, of Washington, wears a T-shirt that reads "Juneteenth is my Independence Day" as he dances to an Earth, Wind, and Fire Tribute Band during a Juneteenth celebration at Black Lives Matter Plaza in Washington, Monday, June 19, 2023. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)
Tyrone Stroman
Posted

CENTRAL TEXAS (KXXV) — Juneteenth, observed annually on June 19, is a federal holiday in the United States that commemorates the end of slavery.

The holiday marks the day in 1865 when Union Maj. Gen. Gordon Granger arrived in Galveston, Texas, and issued orders enforcing the Emancipation Proclamation—more than two years after it was first signed.

The term "Juneteenth," first recorded in the 1890s, is a blend of the words "June" and "nineteenth" to honor that historic date.

Here is a local list of events to celebrate the holiday:

  • KILLEEN: In Killeen, the NAACP is hosting a series of community events to celebrate and honor Juneteenth.

COPPERAS COVE: The Copperas Cove Public Library will host a Juneteenth celebration on Saturday, June 21, from noon to 2 p.m. The event will feature refreshments and a showcase of the 2025 Coretta Scott King Award winners.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Click Here To Donate!

In Your Neighborhood