'Jesus put it on my heart': Central Texas man catches catfish to feed Waco's homeless community every week

WACO, Texas (KXXV) — A Central Texas man is on a mission to feed people in need — one catfish at a time.

Danny Moseley runs an organization called Feeding Mouths out of his home and a small storage unit. Every Wednesday, he travels across Waco to serve catfish meals to people living on the streets, along with clothes, supplies, and encouragement.

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Central Texas man catches catfish to feed Waco's homeless community every week

"When I started, I was really just losing hope in humanity," Moseley said.

Before the meals are handed out, Moseley spends up to three days each week catching the catfish himself. He said his faith drives the mission.

"Why can't we love and do as Jesus tells us to do, you know, and he just put it on my heart and, and said, look, I gave you the passion of fishing, which Jesus fed thousands with fish, and I was like, why not just keep rolling with feeding with fish," Moseley said.

"Jesus put it on my heart and I ran with it," Moseley said.

Moseley also sorts through dozens of donations from supporters he calls his "angels," who send in clothes, supplies, and other items for those struggling.

"I've had so many angels come through social media and has opened my eyes to how many good hearts are actually out there and this world isn't done for," Moseley said.

He documents his week live on YouTube and shares moments with the people he serves.

"You meet some incredible people out there, and these people are some of the most loving and caring people you could ever imagine, and too, too often they get looked over and bypassed and even looked down upon, but in reality they're all God's children just like we are," Moseley said.

Moseley is now helping more than 30 people each week and said he is on track to feed more than 1,000 people this year.

"It started with just a little tiny catfish meal, and then it led into the community growing and getting bigger and getting bigger and now we're blessing people way more than I ever could ever imagine," Moseley said.

Moseley is also encouraging other fishermen to take on his "Catch and Feed Challenge" — asking people to catch their own fish, cook it, and share a meal with someone in need. He can be found on YouTube, TikTok, Facebook, and Instagram under the handle Feeding Mouths or Danny Moseley.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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