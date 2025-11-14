'It's very discouraging': Local woman says man recorded her at Waco YMCA, claims staff dismissed her reports

WACO, Texas (KXXV) — A Waco woman is speaking out after she says a man recorded her without consent at the Greater Waco YMCA, and staff failed to properly address her complaint when she reported the incident.

Genetra White was working out at the YMCA on Nov. 3 when she says the incident occurred. White said she was finishing her workout when a man began recording her.

"I cleaned off my bench and I got up to walk away, as I was walking away, he started yelling behind me, I got you, I got you on video, and I turned around and he was recording me from behind as I was walking away," White said.

White said she immediately reported the incident to staff, but felt her concerns were dismissed.

"They just kept dismissing me and reiterating, well, he said that didn't happen. He continued his workout like nothing happened," White said.

White began filming her interactions with management to document the situation, which led to her being asked to leave the facility. However, she said the man who allegedly recorded her was allowed to continue his workout.

The YMCA of Central Texas provided a statement addressing the incident:

"The YMCA of Central Texas is aware of a recent situation at our Greater Waco YMCA location involving a member and a day pass participant. We want to reaffirm that the safety, privacy, and wellness of every individual who visits our facilities remain our top priorities.



Following an internal review, it was determined that YMCA policies regarding filming and phone use were not followed by either party. Our no-filming policy strictly prohibits recording or photographing others without their consent and applies equally to both members and guests. Appropriate actions have been taken in line with these policies. We also recognize that this incident could, and should have been addressed in a more empathetic manner. As such, we are also reinforcing staff training and accountability measures across all branches to ensure that YMCA policies are upheld and that any concerns are addressed promptly, professionally, and with care.



The YMCA remains committed to providing a safe, respectful, and welcoming environment where individuals and families can focus on their health and wellness." Laura Arredondo, YMCA of Central Texas

Criminal defense attorney Jeremy Rosenthal, founding partner of the Texas Defense Firm, said privacy issues in public spaces can be legally complex.

"Privacy is the wild west of the 21st century. So the law when it comes to privacy, the boundaries are always moving, and it's a very, very hot topic, and it will be for, I think, some time to come," Rosenthal said.

Rosenthal said the YMCA should be responsible for protecting its members' privacy but advised caution in these situations.

"Do your best not to take the situation into your own hands because that's when you may make a decision that could boomerang against you," Rosenthal said.

The YMCA did not confirm whether the man involved is still a member of the gym.

