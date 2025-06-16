'It's not a joke anymore': Local residents demand solutions against stray animal crisis in Robertson County

ROBERTSON COUNTY, Texas (KRHD) — Some of our neighbors in Robertson County are coming together to find a solution to the ongoing problem of stray animals.



Now, local residents are stepping up — asking neighbors to help our county push for an animal humane society.

Robin Commander and Regina Manthei tell 15 ABC they step in when no one else will—feeding, rescuing, and treating animals left to fend for themselves, but the scale of the crisis is growing, and they say they can't do it alone.

"There's too many running the streets," Calvert resident Regina Manthei said. "There's too many that are sick. There's too many that are starving and 90% of the people are just looking the other direction and it's, it's time for action. Quit talking about it. It's time for action."

"In all of Robertson County, if we rescued and picked up the ones that we had, that we're supposed to, it would easily be 1000 a day, easily without a doubt," Manthei said.

"We're gonna get to the point where somebody's gonna get killed," Calvert resident Robin Commander said.

"That's what's going to happen, and then everybody might wake up, but everybody needs to wake up now," Calvert said.

"There's hundreds if not thousands of dogs that need to be picked up and need medical care, need their shots, need to be spayed and neutered, not only for their health, but for the humans," Manthei said.

"It's not a joke anymore. It's affecting people's lives 24/7 trying to care for these animals," she added.

15 ABC asked Manthei and Commander what they would like to see for the future of this issue in Robertson County.

"In a perfect world, we wouldn't have to worry about it. People would take excellent care of their animals," Manthei said.