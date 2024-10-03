'It's my turn to give back': Franklin resident organizes benefit yard sale & coat drive

FRANKLIN, Texas (KRHD) — 'Love THY Neighbor Ministry' is a charity organization that is organizing a yard sale and coat drive.



'Love THY Neighbor Ministry' has raised $1,500 since its start in 2023.

All proceeds from the yard sale will go to charity and the coats will be delivered directly to the homeless.

Alicia Haddock attributes her faith for her reason she started this organization.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

"People have been there and lifted me up when I was down, so it's my turn to give back," Franklin resident, Alicia Haddock said.

Meet Alicia Haddock, a neighbor who believes giving back is a necessity.

"I really want to just be a voice for the little man, for people who are struggling, for people who are hurting," Haddock said.

She's the founder of 'Love THY Neighbor Ministry, a charity organization that focuses on helping neighbors in need.

Her latest project is a yard sale and blanket drive.

"I know there's a need coming up, It's about to be cold weather."

"This is something I can do," she said

"I can gather donations from people, and I can donate my time, and I can make a difference with this money. I's not a fortune that I'm making, but it's something."

She tells 15ABC she wants neighbors to offer any help they can, because any type of support, big or small is much appreciated.

"Don't put this expectation that if you're going to help somebody it has to be big and grandiose, just do what you can when you can, and when you can do better, keep doing better," Haddock said.

"It's not just material things that you can give, you know, call somebody and encourage somebody," Franklin resident, Sandra Cessac said.

Haddock tells 15ABC she attributes her success to her faith and her mentor, Sandra Cessac.

"It's been a joy and really an honor to see what can happen when a community rallies around somebody and help her get on her feet and then her give back to the same community," Cessac said.

"She always has had a big heart, every time that we have met and we do things together, she always has good ideas to go and be part of this community," she said.