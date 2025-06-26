Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
"It's kind of making the place look bad': City of Calvert faces ongoing illegal dumping issue

Posted

CALVERT, Texas (KRHD) — People continue to leave their trash outside the fence at the local dump — leaving our neighbors frustrated and concerned.

  • Despite the dumpsters being just a few steps away, people continue to leave their trash outside the fence of the Calvert dump.
  • The city has posted clear signage and provided easy access to the three large dumpsters, but it's still not enough to stop the illegal dumping.
  • People caught illegal dumping could be fined $500.
  • The city manager told 15 ABC that the city is planning on adding some security cameras at the Calvert dump.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

“I believe it's just lazy, you know, because you can easily just walk in there and dump it, you know, wanna keep the Calvert streets, the community, keep it clean,” Calvert resident Jacquelyn Gholston said.

The local dump site in Calvert is meant to help keep the city clean.

Trash at the Calvert dump site.

But just outside the front gate, trash is piling up.

A sign in front of the Calvert dump indicating dumping outside the gate is illegal.

“It's become a hazard. They're leaving it there, and it's kind of making the place look bad,” Calvert resident Quincy McClough said.

Despite the dumpsters being just a few steps away, people continue to leave their trash outside the fence.

15 ABC asked Gholston what type of message this trash sends to others in the community.

Calvert resident Jacquelyn Gholston shares her thoughts about the illegal dumping issue with 15 ABC.

“That they don't care about their community.”

“It's frustrating when we drive by in the morning or drive by on the weekends. Visitors drive by and they see a mess there, and it's as if we don't care about our community or we don't care about the cleanliness of it,” City Manager, Sergio Loya said.

Calvert City Manager, Sergio Loya shares the specific details about the illegal dumping issue with 15 ABC.

The city has posted clear signage and provided easy access to the three large dumpster, but it's still not enough to stop the illegal dumping.

“We've seen people leave things like coolers, tables, chairs, strollers, uh, children's play sets, unfortunately, some mattresses too. And it's a variety, it's household items, but these are things that can be easily placed into a dumpster,” Loya said.

List of items not allowed to at the Calvert dump.

Neighbors like Michael Robinson tell 15 ABC this issue has been happening for a while.

Calvert resident Michael Robinson carrying his trash to the dumpster.

“It’s always been like that as long as . I mean, the signs didn't seem to help much.”

Calvert resident Michael Robinson shares his thoughts over the illegal dumping issue with 15 ABC.

“Some people around here are old, you know, they can't get it in there, and then some people just are lazy,” he said.

But Quiny McClough tells 15 ABC the solution starts with simple courtesy.

Calvert resident Quincy Mcclough shares his thoughts about the illegal dumping issue with 15 ABC.

“Just be kind and be thoughtful and place the trash where it should be inside the dumpster instead of on the outside.”

