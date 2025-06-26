"It's kind of making the place look bad': City of Calvert faces ongoing illegal dumping issue

CALVERT, Texas (KRHD) — People continue to leave their trash outside the fence at the local dump — leaving our neighbors frustrated and concerned.



Despite the dumpsters being just a few steps away, people continue to leave their trash outside the fence of the Calvert dump.

The city has posted clear signage and provided easy access to the three large dumpsters, but it's still not enough to stop the illegal dumping.

People caught illegal dumping could be fined $500.

The city manager told 15 ABC that the city is planning on adding some security cameras at the Calvert dump.

“I believe it's just lazy, you know, because you can easily just walk in there and dump it, you know, wanna keep the Calvert streets, the community, keep it clean,” Calvert resident Jacquelyn Gholston said.

The local dump site in Calvert is meant to help keep the city clean.

But just outside the front gate, trash is piling up.

“It's become a hazard. They're leaving it there, and it's kind of making the place look bad,” Calvert resident Quincy McClough said.

15 ABC asked Gholston what type of message this trash sends to others in the community.

“That they don't care about their community.”

“It's frustrating when we drive by in the morning or drive by on the weekends. Visitors drive by and they see a mess there, and it's as if we don't care about our community or we don't care about the cleanliness of it,” City Manager, Sergio Loya said.

“We've seen people leave things like coolers, tables, chairs, strollers, uh, children's play sets, unfortunately, some mattresses too. And it's a variety, it's household items, but these are things that can be easily placed into a dumpster,” Loya said.

Neighbors like Michael Robinson tell 15 ABC this issue has been happening for a while.

“It’s always been like that as long as . I mean, the signs didn't seem to help much.”

“Some people around here are old, you know, they can't get it in there, and then some people just are lazy,” he said.

But Quiny McClough tells 15 ABC the solution starts with simple courtesy.

“Just be kind and be thoughtful and place the trash where it should be inside the dumpster instead of on the outside.”