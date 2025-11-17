'It’s been really tough': Lampasas faces another city manager resignation

LAMPASAS, Texas (KXXV) — The city of Lampasas is once again without a city manager as turnover in the position continues for a third time in about a year.

Mayor Herb Pearce said the repeated vacancies have made it difficult for the city to maintain stable leadership.

“Our city manager, I mean, that's kind of who drives the whole operation of the ship,” Pearce said.

“It's been really tough the last year and a half because obviously, no organization can operate without leadership," Pearce added.

City Hall’s leadership changes began last fall, when longtime City Manager Finley DeGraffinreid stepped down.

Erin Corbell assumed the role but resigned six months later.

The city then hired Troy Hill, who served a little more than a month before stepping down as well.

Pearce said each departure came with different circumstances.

“Of course you have all different reasons why they have stepped away. Finley had some health issues, and Erin, as great a job that she's done, she had some personal issues that she needed to deal with. Then Troy Hill, he just surprised us and stepped away one night and didn't feel like the position was for him, and so here we are,” Pearce said.

The mayor said the city is now focused on finding a long-term leader.

“We're in the process of doing that right now. I mean, sooner is better than later, but all that being said, we don't want to rush out here and make an unwise decision. We want to make a very, very wise decision,” he said.

Open records requests have been filed for each resignation letter, but the city has not yet responded.

Despite the challenges, Pearce said he remains optimistic.

“It's been tough in the past and I think we're going to get it ironed out and I think we're going to be better off for it as a community later on,” he said.

As the search continues, former City Manager Erin Corbell will return to serve in the interim role.

