'It will never be as usual': Camp Mystic to partially reopen in Summer 2026, one camper still missing

KERR COUNTY, Texas (KXXV) — Nearly three months after July 4 floods devastated much of the Texas Hill Country, Camp Mystic — where 27 campers and counselors were swept away — has announced it will partially reopen next summer.

Pastor Del Way of Calvary Temple Church in Kerrville said the community is still healing.

“Every time I talk to the sheriff, I say, ‘How are you doing?’ He said, ‘We're doing better, we're doing good, but we're still not done,’” Way said.

“I believe this next year is going to be their [Camp Mystic] 100th year, if I'm not mistaken, and so I understand – I say I understand, I really don't understand what it would be like to still be missing your baby – and have somebody thinking we're gonna open it up. It's not as usual. It will never be as usual,” he added.

Despite the pain, Way believes reopening is important.

“I do think it's important to open it back up and let's go. Let's do what their mission is. I know these people, they love kids. They love everybody and they just want to be a blessing,” Way said.

Way, who knew the Eastland family that runs the camp, described their mission.

“The Eastland’s that run Camp Mystic are a godly, wonderful, incredible family, and it's a ministry to them. It's not a business to them. They've been doing this for so many years. Forever kids have come here, and it's a building block to their whole life,” he said.

Dick Eastland lost his life in the flood, trying to save campers from the raging Guadalupe River.

For families who lost loved ones, the announcement feels far too soon.

Many have written letters to Camp Mystic, including Cici and Will Steward, whose 8-year-old daughter, Cile, is still missing.

The Stewards wrote in part: “You are preparing to invite children to swim in the very river that may still hold our daughter's body when you plan to "open your gates."

“It will ease up some, but the scar will always be there. I look at it as a reminder of where we've been and where God has brought us to. We have scars unfortunately, we do, but we're looking forward to Camp Mystic opening back up and trust me, I know these people. They will never be forgotten ever, ever, ever. They will not allow that to happen,” he said.

Since the floods, 27 families — including the Stewards — have pushed lawmakers in Austin to strengthen camp safety laws.

Last month, two measures passed: Heaven’s 27 Camp Safety Act and the Youth Camper Act.

