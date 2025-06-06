Robertson County resident urges action after stray dogs kill chickens

FRANKLIN, Texas (KRHD) — One local woman's experience with some stray dogs ended in a heartbreaking loss.



What started as a normal day for Shelly Caramanian quickly turned tragic when two stray pit bulls entered her property and killed 11 of her chickens.

The Robertson County Sheriff’s Office confirmed to 15 ABC that stray animals are becoming an increasing concern across the community.

Caramanian plans to speak at the next Commissioners Court meeting to push for the creation of an animal shelter in Robertson County.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

“It was sickening and it made me feel really guilty because i couldn't protect them,” said Franklin resident Shelly Caramanian.

A routine day for Shelly Caramanian takes a devastating turn.

Ezekiel Ramirez A close up view of some of Shelly Caramanian's roosters.

“I was out here about 4:30 and went back inside, and sometime right after that, there were two pit bulls, one was a black 11 was a gray and white one, and they came on my property. "

But these dogs weren't looking for a home.

Ezekiel Ramirez A close up view of one of Shelly Caramanian's chickens.

“These two dogs came in with one objective, and that was to kill the chickens and they did it,” said Caramanian. “There were three chickens that they killed out in the yard and the rest were all in the pen or up against the sides of the coop where they had trapped them and just decimated them."

Ezekiel Ramirez Shelly Caramanian with one of her baby chicks.

15 ABC checked with the Robertson County Sheriff's Office, who confirms it's a growing problem in our community, and Carmanian says she's not the only neighbor dealing with this issue.

“We have a real problem with animals that are just loose," said Caramanian. “We don't have an animal shelter. We don't have an animal control or a pound."

Ezekiel Ramirez Shelly Caramanian feeding one of her chickens.

But this recent experience has left her feeling vulnerable and pushing for a change.

“Everyone has a reasonable expectation of being safe and protected, and I don't feel safe,” she said.

15 ABC asked Caramanian what she thinks needs to happen to prevent situations like this from happening in the future.

Ezekiel Ramirez Shelly Caramanian shares what happened in detail with 15 ABC.

“People need to take responsibility for their animals and contain them, take care of them, and not let them wander and roam," said Caramanian.

Fortunately, a solution may soon be on the horizon.

“They are trying to get an animal shelter approved for Robertson County in Calvert, and I’m gonna speak on behalf of the animal shelter to the funding for that. We need something in Robertson County,” Caramanian continued.