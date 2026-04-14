GATESVILLE, Texas (KXXV) — A Texas law banning smokable hemp products is currently on hold, leaving local business owners uncertain about what comes next as a key court decision approaches.

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'It was a devastating 10 days': Texas hemp ban now on hold as court decision looms

The ban, which originally took effect March 31, was blocked by a Texas judge after lasting a little more than a week. For Amanda and Brandon Ray Ashby, owners of Mandie’s Hemp House in Gatesville, the past few weeks have been filled with rapid changes and uncertainty.

“Just the disappointment we had to see when each customer walked through the door… ‘Do y’all have smokable? Did they really take it? Where did it go? Why? We don’t understand,’” Amanda Ashby said.

In the hours leading up to the ban, the shop saw a surge in sales as customers rushed to stock up.

“Everybody got to come in here, get what they needed, stock up… but then once the ban hit – nosedive. Terrible. It was a devastating 10 days,” Amanda said.

That short period, the owners said, might offer insight into what could happen if the ban is reinstated.

“If we can’t have the smokeables on the shelf, then this business – I don’t know how we’re going to stay in business, honestly,” Brandon said.

The couple said their sales dropped nearly 80 to 90% during the ban.

“80% loss… I mean, who can take that? Take any business, give them an 80% loss – and tell me how they can make it,” Brandon said.

They also point to potential federal changes that could further impact their business.

“We still have the looming November 12th deadline – and that’s a federal deadline. If that goes through, everything on our shelves – edibles, smokables – it all goes down to CBD only, and then you are talking about pretty much a 98% loss,” Brandon said.

A hearing set for April 23 will determine whether the ban will be permanently blocked.

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