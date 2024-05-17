Iola post office closed due to flooding

IOLA, Texas — The Iola Post Office closed on May 1st due to flooding, and repairs have not yet started.



All mail has been redirected to the North Zulch Post Office.

Mail will still be delivered to residents’ homes but residents picking up P.O box mail and sending packages will need to go to the North Zulch office.

Grimes County Judge Joe Fauth says, since the post office is under federal jurisdiction, there’s not much the city or county can do. He says, as far as he knows, renovations have not yet started and there’s no timeline in place for repairs.

Broadcast Script:

Water-stained signs on the Iola Post Office front door have been redirecting residents to nearby locations since May 1.

Susan Palmer has lived in Iola for 30 years and this is nothing new — she remembers the post office flooding before, but she’s not one to complain about long drives to send her mail.

“It’s a relaxing drive," she said.

All mail has now been redirected to the North Zulch Post Office, but the note does not mention when the facility will reopen.

25 News reached out to Grimes County Judge Joe Fauth — he says since the postal service is under federal jurisdiction, there’s not much the city or county can do.

He says that as far as knows, renovations have not yet started and there is no timeline in place for when they will start.

It’s a frustrating situation for people in the community who are driving more than 30 minutes round trip to get and send mail.

“We need a post office here, and relying on a city post office just seems like it would take longer to get the mail.”

We spoke with other residents who say they remember when the post office flooded a few years ago and it took months to reopen — now, they’re preparing for the same.