Iola ISD school bus overturns after swerving to avoid oncoming vehicle in Grimes County

Four people were hospitalized with minor injuries Monday morning after an Iola ISD school bus overturned on FM 244 in Iola, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.

The bus was traveling northbound when the driver swerved to avoid a white SUV that allegedly came into her lane, said Sergeant Justin Ruiz with the Texas Department of Public Safety.

The bus went into a ditch and rolled over.

"It is said that there is a possible involved white SUV that the driver of the bus drivers stated may have come into her lane so she swerved to the right a little bit, went into the ditch here, and then rolled over," Ruiz said.

Four people were on board the bus: the driver, a driver's aide and two students. All were taken to area hospitals with minor injuries.

The white SUV never stopped, and investigators are working to track it down, troopers said.

The bus has been cleared from the scene, but damaged grass and dirt remain where it rolled.

Local residents expressed relief that the injuries weren't more severe.

"It's terrible to happen and when it involves kids, it's worse," said Priscilla Nelson, a Grimes County resident.

Scott Kelley, another Grimes County resident, said he was concerned when he first saw the scene.

"Well, honestly, I was like, 'God, I hope everyone's OK,' cause it looks major and that's the last thing you want is to, for someone's safety or someone to be critically injured or hurt or whatever," Kelley said.

"I'm just grateful that no one had gotten major hurt or anything, and that's the main thing," Kelley said.

Residents hope the incident serves as a reminder for drivers to be more cautious, especially during morning school runs.

"You just don't ever know when something's gonna happen," Nelson said.

"Everybody just needs to be slow down, be a little bit more cautious and everything on these roads," Kelley said.

Iola ISD has not yet responded to requests for information about previous bus incidents.

