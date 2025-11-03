Iola ISD school bus crashes Monday in Grimes County

GRIMES COUNTY, Texas (KRHD) — A school bus crashed Monday morning in Grimes County on FM 244.

The Texas Department of Public Safety says an Iola ISD bus was northbound on 244 when a southbound SUV crossed into the bus's lane. The bus driver says they swerved to avoid a crash, and hit the ditch, rolling.

Four people were hurt in the crash, including the driver, the driver's aide, and two students. All are being treated at local hospitals for minor injuries.

Texas DPS is investigating the cause of the crash.