Investigation underway after Rockdale woman found dead

CAMERON, Texas (KXXV) — Authorities have launched an investigation after the body of a woman was located in a home on Beverly Drive near Rockdale.

The Milam County Sheriff’s Office responded to the home at 1 p.m. Wednesday, December 18th.

Officials are waiting on the results of an ordered autopsy to determine the cause of death, and Rockdale police have not identified the woman yet.

Police say several dogs found on the property have been removed and secured as a safety measure.

The situation is developing.

