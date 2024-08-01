‘Inside an oven’: A look into life in local prisons without air conditioning

GATESVILLE, Texas (KXXV) — As the sun continues to beat down, the temperature in Texas prison cells continues to rise — any are facing the reality of another summer without air conditioning.

“It's like being inside an oven. Honestly, that's what it feels like — it's like being inside of an oven," Chanel Jones said.

Chanel Jones spent over 16 years in Texas prisons, including the Dr. Lane Murray Unit in Gatesville.

She said for 13 of those years, she did her time without air conditioning.

More than four years since being released, she says a lot of people still in prison are still suffering.

“I still communicate with a lot of women who are still inside,” Jones said.

“I get emails stating, 'Hey, I just don't have any energy to write — I'm just letting you know that I'm okay. We're not getting water. They have me working outside and I just feel like I'm going to die,'."

Jones says prisoners have to find other ways to stay cool.

She said at one point, she and other inmates were dunking their clothes in toilet water and putting them back on in hopes of cooling down.

This summer, the Texas Department of Criminal Justice launched two online dashboards for the public.

25 News did reach out to the TDCJ for an interview — this was their response:

“TDCJ does not comment on pending litigation, so we are not available to speak at this time. Here is some information that may be helpful:

Core to this department’s mission is protecting the public, our employees, and the inmates in our custody. It is a responsibility that the Texas Department of Criminal Justice takes seriously. We take numerous precautions to lessen the effects of hot temperatures for those incarcerated within our facilities. These efforts work. TDCJ has not had a heat related death since 2012. This year, the agency created two new web pages. The first is our AC Construction website , an online dashboard is dedicated to publicly track air-conditioning construction progress across the agency following the allocation of $85 million in the 88th Texas Legislature Session. The second is our Enhanced Heat Protocols website that explains different measures the agency takes to keep inmates and staff safe.”

Jones says it's not enough.

“You can't move everybody to those units, so there's still going to be people suffering,” Jones said.

“These women feel like they can't survive.”

While the TDCJ has not reported a heat-related death since 2012, Jones says it is hard to watch the state not make much progress.

There will be a candlelight vigil this weekend, honoring the lives lost in Texas prisons due to extreme heat.

The Lioness Alliance, along with other advocacy groups have put it together.

Battery operated candles will be provided, but they encourage the public to bring posters or pictures of loved ones. Texas representative Carl O. Sherman will be giving opening remarks.

It’s Saturday, August 3, at 8:00 p.m. at the Coryell County Courthouse.

