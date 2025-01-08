'I think the major concern is the home value': Residents concerned about development in Callan Village

MCLENNAN COUNTY, Texas — Last December, the Waco City Council approved the addition of Callan Village for 134 more homes. In addition to those homes, some commercial development and townhouses are also expected to be added.



Callan Village has been a home to Francisca Fombo and her family for the past 2 and half years, it’s a high quality housing subdivision that’s been in development since 2018.

Neighbors in Callan Village tell me the city of Waco has told them that commercial development will come in the form of a gas station and dollar store along Ritchie Road.

Residents at Callan Village feel the home growth is positive but believe the decided commercial growth could affect their home value and safety.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

“The growth has been interesting that’s for sure, has been interesting,” Francisca Fombo said.

“You have some beautiful people, great neighbors, and it’s a secure place to live in," Fombo said.

Waco City Council recently approved Phase 4 of Callan Village for 134 single family homes, a sign of growth many people in this community find positive.

“It would be wonderful to see that just as many homes built in our area, that there would be just as many jobs, just as many resources, and just as many teachers in classrooms,” said Kelsie Siegel.

The city says there will also be a mix of townhomes along with commercial development.

Neighbors in Callan Village tell me the City of Waco has told them that commercial development will come in the form of a gas station and dollar store along Ritchie Road. Many, like Fombo, aren’t happy about the lack of security that it creates.

“What are some of your major concerns that are coming along Ritchie road?” asked 25News reporter Dominique Leh.

“I think the major concern is the home value, it’s going to bring down our home value, and the traffic, the influx of people, the insecurity part of it, when you pass a gas station, sometimes the type of traffic, people fighting all types of people in the gas station. So those are the things we are worried about,” said Francisca Fombo.

Fombo tells me the future gas station traffic has left her looking for a new place to raise her kids, but in the meantime, she and her neighbors are looking for solutions.

“We’re now thinking, do we need to put a gate? That’s not what we’re coming in here paying all this money. We did not have that in mind, but right now, that’s exactly what the commercial growth is bringing us to do,” Fombo said.

Another addition to this community is Fire Station 15, the City of Waco purchased a plot of land along Ritchie Road to serve this new development, which many residents tells me is a plus and offers some safety and security having first responders nearby.

