‘I felt terror’: Medicare’s 2025 changes will ease prescription burdens for local families

LAMPASAS, Texas (KXXV) — Prescription medications are a vital part of everyday life for many people, whether they're dealing with short-term or long-term health issues. However, the cost of these medications for some are just too high.

Gregory and Sarah Copeland understand this struggle all too well.

“We have a small child that was diagnosed with type 1 diabetes 9 years ago, and I can remember just the terror I felt when I couldn’t get the pump she needed,” Sarah said.

“She was so tiny, we couldn’t give her doses with the syringe. I felt terror — this is my child's life.”

The Copelands entered the Medicare field to help others who face similar challenges. Now, Medicare is making big changes to help people like them.

For years, Medicare recipients faced something called the “donut hole" — this is a gap in coverage where, after spending a certain amount on prescriptions, patients had to pay the full cost of their medications, which created financial hardship for many.

That will change in 2025.

The donut hole will be eliminated, and for the first time, Medicare will allow beneficiaries to pay their prescription costs in monthly installments, rather than all at once. This will make medications more affordable for many people.

“Some of the medicines are very costly,” Sarah said.

“Different inhalers, specialized insulin, or blood thinners — some of these are very costly, and people depend on them to breathe or keep their sugar regulated. When they hit that donut hole, they were responsible for a lot more of the cost, and some people could not pay that.”

Other major changes are also coming in 2025, including a reduction in the cost of insulin and Medicare negotiating with drug companies to lower the price of other medications.

Gregory Copeland said these changes will have a big impact on people with chronic illnesses.

“Medications are really important,” he said.

“They are important for people with illness, like diabetes and heart problems. It’s important to know you have access if you get sick and to stay overall healthy. It’s an important topic.”

These changes bring hope for more affordable healthcare for those who rely on medications to stay healthy.

