'I can't afford it': Waco resident advocates for city to repair damaged sidewalk

MCLENNAN COUNTY, Texas — A 30-year-long Waco resident wants to see improvements made to the sidewalk in front of his home, but after reaching out to the city two years ago, they said it's his responsibility to fix the issues.



One local resident, Clemond Busby describes the current state of the sidewalk as needing repair, mentioning that it's a hazard, especially for children and the elderly.

Busby reached out to the city, but they told him it was his responsibility to fix it per a city ordinance.

The City of Waco says these sidewalks don’t portray the type of sidewalks they want in Waco, and right now, city leaders are in the process of developing a sidewalk rehabilitation list.

“There’s cracks, holes, and when I get in my truck, my wife and I, we trip and tangle our feet over these rocks,” Waco resident Clemond Busby said.

Clemond Busby has lived on the corner of North 10th Street and Cumberland Avenue for 30 years and for as long as he can remember.

“It’s really bad, it’s really a shame,” Busby said.

The sidewalk in front of his home has holes and cracks, which worries him because he lives right across from an elementary school.

“A big concern is the kids, going home, getting out of school, going to school, and then if a wheelchair comes down here, it can’t come because there’s holes in my sidewalk.”

“You’re concerned about the kids, and if they get hurt and you’d be liable,” reporter Dominique Leh said.

“That’s my main concern,” Busby said.

Busby reached out to the city last year about getting it repaired. However, according to a city ordinance, it’s the property owner's responsibility to keep the sidewalk in good condition.

“It shall be the duty of any property owner or person making special use of any sidewalk or curb for purposes of ingress or egress for loading elevators, downspout drains or any other specific use of whatsoever kind or character to keep such sidewalk, parkway, curb and driveway abutting such property in a good and safe condition and free from any defects and hazards of whatsoever kind and character.” City of Waco

“I can’t afford it and I would like for the city to come do their job, I am a tax payer, and I know if I pay taxes, they want their money, just like I want this sidewalk fixed,” he said.

The City said these sidewalks don’t portray the type of sidewalks they want in Waco, and right now city leaders are in the process of developing a sidewalk rehabilitation list.

“This type of image does not portray the type of sidewalks we want in Waco although we suspect there are many similarly poor conditions around the City. The City is in the process of developing a sidewalk rehabilitation list and will review this site of concern to determine the level of risk to users and a preliminary scope of work with cost." City of Waco

The city also said they prioritize repairs based on their risk assessment and available funding, “immediate steps shall be taken to remove any hazardous condition.”

“I really hope the city does something about it, for the kid's sake and for our sake,” Clemond Busby said.

Dominique Leh asked the City of Waco if there are any sidewalk repair programs to help with funding, City leaders said this in a statement.

"No sidewalk specific programs are budgeted by the city at this time. The City Council does encourage staff to compete for alternative transportation funding statewide that leverages both state and federal dollars to aid local governments to develop or rehabilitate accessible walkable routes to points of interest. Schools and hospitals remain a high priority point of interest under these opportunities."



