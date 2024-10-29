'I bleed green and gold": Baylor University pride runs deep through generations

MCLENNAN COUNTY, Texas — Baylor University has celebrated homecoming since 1909. Throughout the years, students have practiced several traditions that bring alumni back every year.



Baylor University students are working to keep a century-old tradition alive.

The private university has the nation's oldest homecoming, dating back to 1909.

Students and alumni believe Baylor fosters so much school pride because they all believe they are a family.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

“I just bleed green and gold through and through,” said one Baylor University student

Baylor University students are working to keep a century-old tradition alive.

“Extravaganza, Dr Pepper hour, Dinner with the Livingstone’s, it’s been really busy,” said a Baylor student

The private university has the nation's oldest homecoming, dating back to 1909.

“It’s the students coming together at Fountain Mall, creating the bonfire and pep rally experience, and just brings all ages think our students are really good at not just incorporating what students want to do, but what alums want to be a part of,” said Vice President of Alumni Engagement, Sarah Kathryn Ricci.

To help create a sense of nostalgia, alumni can walk through a living yearbook that takes people down memory lane. More than 300 guests showed up for a 1974 class reunion, and that was just one group celebrating the fun and festivities. VP of Baylor’s Alumni Engagement Sarah Kathryn Ricci said Baylor fosters so much school pride because they all believe they are a family.

“Everyone here has that innate ability and reality inside them, and this is one moment where it feels like I need to be back, I need to be present, and I need to make sure that students know when they leave this place a whole family is waiting for them in the world,” said Ricci

That sense of belonging is precisely what brings students back every year.

“In a few years, when we all come back, those bonds are still going to be there, and we’re going to get to go and do these things but 20 years from now, and with our families and to show how we felt when we were students here and I think that’s so cool,” said Baylor Sophomore Mackenzy Sweet.

Follow Dominique on social media!