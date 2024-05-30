How to keep your family safe during power failure and severe weather

CENTRAL TEXAS (KXXV) — In the last couple of weeks Central Texas has been ravaged by severe weather, leading to power outages in many densely populated areas. With temperatures beginning to rise, 25 News did some research to help you make sure you are prepared for dangerous conditions.

When the power goes out, having a kit with essential supplies ready is key. Some of those supplies are:



Flashlights

Batteries

Portable Chargers

A cooler for any medication that is sensitive to temperature changes

Non-perishable food

First aid kit

Pet supplies

Personal hygiene kit

When putting together supplies in the event of a power outage, consider your family's specific needs.

Make sure you also have plenty of water in a safe place too; dehydration in dangerous heat conditions can quickly turn into a deadly situation.

Next, having a reliable plan of action; make a list of safe places to go as well as a way to get there in the event of an outage or severe weather. This is especially important for people with disabilities or who may rely on equipment such as respirators.

With the temperatures climbing, it is also important to be able to recognize the signs of heat impacting your health.

KXXV

Finally, if you own a generator, check to make sure it has been properly installed and is in a well ventilated space. Generators can short out and start a fire; poor ventilation can also lead to carbon monoxide poisoning. In the event of a crisis, both of these can be deadly not only to your family, but to first responders.

Being prepared for an emergency will not only keep you calm in the face of danger, it can also be the difference between life and death; You can rely on 25 News for the latest updates when severe weather strikes and when dangerous conditions threaten your neighborhood.