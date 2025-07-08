How to help children process emotions from tragic Texas floods

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KRHD) — As search efforts continue and the death toll rises from Texas floods, families are working to manage their emotions and help children understand the devastating situation.

Texas Children's Hospital is offering resources to help families cope with the traumatic stress caused by the flooding disaster.

"I think everyone has just been so saddened and confused and worried about the loss of life, as well as what's happening to so many kids and families that haven't been found yet," said Dr. Ana Ugueto, director of Traumatic Stress & Resiliency Program at Texas Children's Hospital.

Tyler Dupnick Flooding in Texas has devastated communities.

15 ABC asked Dr. Ugueto if watching coverage of the floods can trigger questions from children.

"Absolutely, and I think one thing parents can do is validate the feelings their kids are experiencing. We know it's OK for kids to feel scared, sad, nervous, and even confused with everything going on," Dr. Ugueto replied.

Tyler Dupnick Conversation can be a useful tool to help children cope with their emotions and feelings.

In times of traumatic stress, having conversations with children is a useful tool for processing emotions.

"It's also really important that parents give kids an opportunity to ask questions," Dr. Ugueto said. "This is a way they can share their thoughts and feelings about the situation, and parents can try to answer those questions as best as they can. It's OK if parents don't have all the answers, no one does at this point, but just parents giving their kids space and being able to listen and be present with them is really important for kids."

Tyler Dupnick Dr. Ana Ugueto of Texas Children's Hospital talks with 15 ABC.

Dr. Ugueto says part of answering questions is being honest about the situation while keeping explanations age-appropriate.

"So using simple language, being straightforward, talking in a very calm, reassuring way can help kids understand the situation," Dr. Ugueto said. "What parents should avoid is going beyond the child's question, or maybe providing too much information that isn't necessary, especially any graphic details about the floods and the loss of life."

Dr. Ugueto tells 5 ABC that the Traumatic Stress and Resiliency Program at Texas Children's has opened up their calendar to help as many families as possible through consultation and support. To schedule an appointment, families can call (832) 822-3181.

Texas Children’s – Austin has launched a donation drive to assist families across Kerr County and the surrounding Hill Country.

Community members can drop off non-perishable food, bottled water, diapers, wipes, formula, new toys, books, new blankets, new socks and undergarments of all sizes.

The drop off location is at Texas Children’s Hospital Main Entrance, 9835 North Lake Creek Parkway, Austin.

All donations will be delivered to those in need.

Texas Children’s has also launched the Central Texas Hope Fund to help Texas flood victims. For more information, click here.

Texas Children's Texas Children's has launched the Central Texas Hope Fund to help Texas flood victims.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.