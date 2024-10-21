Hospitality House: A lifeline for families of inmates in Gatesville

GATESVILLE, Texas (KXXV) — "I could tell the ones who have contact with their families and the ones who didn't. You could almost pick them apart," Janis Bell, who worked in a prison, said.

With prisons and state jails just down the road, thousands of people visit Gatesville to connect with family members in jail. The non-profit Hospitality House offers a free place to stay for these families and aims to be a bridge between prisoners, visitors, and the community.

"When the families stay in contact with their loved ones inside, it helps them when they get out of prison," Pat Howard, Director of Hospitality House, said.

"They have a family to come home to. If they lose all contact with their family and they come out and don't have any contact or anywhere to go, it's harder for them."

Like many organizations, the Hospitality House is still recovering from the impact of COVID-19. Since opening, it has relied entirely on donations but is now considering applying for grants for the first time.

"We accept any and all donations. Of course, money is always appreciated, but there are also other things," Howard said.

The potential grants would provide more financial security month-to-month, allowing the Hospitality House to focus on its mission of connecting loved ones inside with those on the outside.

"Normally, the family wouldn't be able to visit with inmates because of financial reasons. 80% of people would be unable to see their loved ones if it wasn't for the Hospitality House," Charlie Howard, Director of Hospitality House, said.

Gatesville is home to six Texas Department of Criminal Justice prisons, housing approximately 7,500 inmates.

