HOP Transit causing issues for local Belton riders

BELTON, Texas (KXXV) — Bethany Hurlstone, a Belton resident and HOP rider, has used the transit system for two years. She said the bus is late majority of the time.



Hurlstone relies on HOP to get her and her kids to and from school.

When HOP isn't reliable, Hurlstone has to depend on family or friends.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

“They were supposed to be here at 7:05 a.m., and I was late to my first period class," said Bethany Hurlstone, a HOP rider.

Bethany Hurlstone is a single mother of two and a college student.

She said the $50 she's been spending monthly for the Hill Country Transit System — also known as the HOP — has been giving her mostly frustration the past two years.

“The lack of consistency and just leaving me stranded and not having any other options as a transportation system," Hurlstone said.

Hurlstone said HOP issues left her and her two small children stuck during a storm under a pavilion without a proper structure.

She said she called asking for the bus to stop next to the pavilion so she could have shelter.

“It’s down the road, it can come two minutes and wait here, so they’re still on time, and they were like no, figure it out," Hurlstone said.

It's been a similar experience for Joshua Johnson.

“The time won’t be actually what it says, though. For instance, for mine it will say 11:05 a.m., but it won’t get here 11:30 a.m. or 11:45 a.m..," said Joshua Johnson, a HOP rider.

Hurlstone said when hop first started, the company offered Uber as a backup when time slots aren’t available.

But she said she hasn’t been able to utilize that.

“Because a lot of mouths changed, they have changed the rides ever since, and now they’re like, oh well that’s just when we feel like it," Hurlstone said.

We reached out to Hill Country Transit Board President Mike Pilkington for a response.

He said he doesn't have details on these specific situations, but apologizes.

"For them having trouble, and I am especially sorry if they got rude comments from staff."

Pilkington stated that the general manager would contact our crew to provide more information, but 25News has not heard back.

