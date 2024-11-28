'Home away from home': Baylor University students share annual Thanksgiving meal

MCLENNAN COUNTY, Texas — Baylor University Students have been coming together for the past 9 years to enjoy a Thanksgiving Dinner together, but for these students, it’s more than just a meal



With 12,000 meals were prepared for Baylor’s “All-University Thanksgiving”, students, faculty and staff all came together at Fountain Mall to enjoy what the students are calling a family dinner.

The community meal is put together by the Baylor Student Foundation. Madeline Kissling tells me it’s a part of the campus’ share a meal campaign by utilizing un-used meal credits for students in need.

The Baylor University students feel sharing a meal together with their classmates is fitting because their friends already feel like family.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

“I got sweet potato casserole, turkey, yummy super good, green beans,” said Baylor grad student, Emily Alonzo

“Dr Pepper glazed ham, that one kind of took me by surprise, but it’s really enjoyable, it’s really good,” said Levi Garza

KXXV Baylor Thanksgiving

“I don’t have the opportunity to enjoy thanksgiving with my family, since they’re back in Washington but here I am having thanksgiving with the rest of my family, because look around you, it’s a whole community that celebrates Christian faith and that we can all enjoy together,” said third year grad student Levi Garza

“This might be the only Thanksgiving meal students are going to get and just being able to have that experience for them and provide them a true Baylor experience has been a blessing,” said Madeline Kissling.

But the band, photo opp’s and plates of food aren’t the only thing these students are thankful for.

KXXV Friends gather at Baylor

“I’m thankful for all the friendships and relationships I’ve developed here” said Kissling.

“The people behind me, they have carried me through my ups and down, the people behind me are the reason why I am where I am today” said Garza

“The friendships that I have, that’s something that I’m really thankful for because they always have my back,” said Alonzo.

Alonzo said her and her classmates spend so much time together all year, that this feels like a home away from home.

