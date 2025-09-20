HILLSBORO, Texas (KXXV) — A section of Hillsboro may be a little safer after police arrest suspects they believe are connected to several burglaries in town.



Several residents reported vehicle burglaries.

Neighbors along Meadowlark Rd. are shocked by the recent crimes.

Hillsboro PD arrested suspects in vehicle burglaries

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

“Went up to my truck and took a few dollars that I had in my center console, and they took my cologne too," said Hillsboro resident Pedro Lopez.

Pedro Lopez, a Hillsboro resident, said his vehicle was burglarized in the early morning hours on Tuesday.

"It’s a bit concerning. I have two daughters myself; it’s concerning because I have my babies," said Lopez.

Lopez isn't alone.

"Are you shocked to hear about the burglaries?," said 25News reporter Chantale Belefanti.

"Yes, yes, because like I said, it was something, we all know each other, so supposedly it’s somebody else that lives in this area that was doing this," said Hillsboro resident Lucy Gonzales.

The Hillsboro Public Safety Department said several vehicle burglaries took place around 4 A.M. Tuesday morning.

A detective said this was all the work of a crime ring, which they were able to break up by taking all suspects into custody.

“These individuals were out of Forth Worth, they burglarized Stephenville, for about a month they burglarized Mineral Wells, and then they hit us up for one night," said Detective Marco Quintana of the Hillsboro Police Department.

He does have these tips for residents to stay safe.

“Get motion lights, anything that will help deter them from the residents, but take valuables out of your vehicle and lock them, that’s number one," said Detective Quintana.

Police said they were able to recover some of the items stolen from the victim.

Follow Chantale on social media!