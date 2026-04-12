Hillsboro Library expands its resources to support community members

HILLSBORO, Texas (KXXV) — The Hillsboro Library is going beyond books and study spaces by opening a new chapter in community resources. It now offers free Narcan and medical kits upon request.



The library educates local residents on Narcan before giving them out for free.

The library held its first Narcan and medical disposal bag training on April 2nd

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Fire Chief Robert Hadrick with the Sparta Volunteer Fire Department said he’s handled many overdose cases. He and Kevin Burzesi discussed Narcan use. This comes as the Hillsboro Library begins offering free Narcan and medical disposal bags to the public.

“Like any good idea and any good plan, there has to be some accountability, and we have to make sure that we’re doing it as safely as possible," said Chief Hadrick.

And for the safety aspect, the library has teamed up with Reach Council, a coalition created to promote wellness and prevent risky behaviors linked to substance use/misuse.

Gracie Gray, the assistant director of community program for Reach Council, said connecting with the library means meeting local residents where they are.

“Where they regularly attend, where they go for using a computer for resources already in the community, the library is a hub for that, but by adding an additional resource like Narcan. They’re already coming here, they can learn about the program and then take one with them whenever they leave," said Gracie Gray, assistant director for Reach Council.

According to the National Institute on Drug Abuse, from 1996 to 2014, at least 26,500 opioid overdoses in the United States were reversed by laypersons using naloxone. Chief Hadrick said outside of abuse, Narcan can help to save the lives of those who are defenseless.

“A child that got a hold of something they shouldn’t have..that sort of thing is absolutely accepted for that intervention," said Chief Hadrick.

He said safety comes first when administering Narcan. He recommends calling 911 before using it and warns that people revived from an overdose may be confused or upset. Keeping some distance can help protect you.

“A lot of people don’t consider projectile vomiting..I’ve given Narcan, and I’ve had people wake up, and the first thing that they do is vomit. The last thing you want is to be standing there and throw up all over," said Chief Hadrick.

Outside of Narcan, the library has identified another need in the community, hygiene poverty. They’re tackling this issue with a grab-and-go community corner…no questions asked.

“Toothbrush, toothpaste…these, if you don’t have them they can lead to wanting to withdraw from other people and wanting to be isolated," said Sabrina Dyer, coalition coordinator for Reach Council.

By offering Narcan to local residents through educational classes or refilling their basic essentials corner, the Hillsboro Library is finding new ways to address issues in the community.

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