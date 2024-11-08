Hillier Funeral Home honors veteran with blanket drive

BRYAN, Texas (KRHD) — Hillier Funeral Home participated in Twin City Mission's annual blanket and coat drive to pay tribute to a veteran who was homeless before he passed away.



The Hillier Hearts Blanket Drive is an annual event to honor the memory of Al Sims.

Al Sims was a homeless veteran before he passed away in 2019.

Twin City Mission will be accepting blanket and coat donations until November 11.

Neighbors can drop off blankets and coats at the Twin City Mission headquarters at 2505 South College Avenue.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

"The original reason we started doing this when we partnered with Twin City was for a man named Mr. Sims," Hillier Funeral Director Madison Ross said. "He was a houseless individual in our community."

"He was also a veteran of the military, and it's not only an important aspect for us to be caring for our community, but it's also important for us to be caring for our veterans," Ross said.

For the past four years, the community has come together for the Hillier Hearts Blanket Drive to honor Al's memory.

Madison Ross is the funeral director for Hillier Funeral Home, which participates in the blanket drive.

Ross is also a military veteran who tells 15ABC Sims' unfortunate story, which hits home.

"I think it touches my heart to know that we have homeless veterans, unfortunately, in our community," Ross said.

"I've said it once, and I'll say it a million times: one homeless veteran is too many."

Twin City Mission is having its annual coat and blanket drive to help neighbors in our community.

Teaming up with local businesses to help gather donations.

"This is certainly nothing that we can do on our own, so it's a way for outside agencies and outside businesses and outside individuals to be a part of making a difference for somebody in need," Director of Community Relations Ron Crozier said.

The funeral director tells 15ABC she's proud of Hillier for giving back to the community and believes this helps keep Mr. Sims' memory alive.

"I think in this way, we honor Mr. Sims as well and say thank you for your service," Ross said.