There is finally an open date for the Hillsboro Buc-ee's: April 21

HILLSBORO, Texas — Bucc-ee's has finally announced the opening of its Hillsboro location—April 21.

The new location along State Highway 77 will be having a ribbon-cutting ceremony on opening day at 1 p.m., but doors will be opening to the public hours beforehand at 6 a.m.

Travelers can enjoy Beaver Nuggets, homemade food goods, merchandise, and the "world's cleanest bathrooms" at the new Texas travel center—but the mega gas station is also bringing more than just the face of the friendliest beaver.

The company said the new travel center will bring at least 200 jobs to the community.

Jobs they said that will start well above minimum wage, have full benefits, a 6% matching 401k, and three weeks of paid vacation.

“We’re thrilled to open our newest travel center in Hillsboro,” said Stan Beard of Buc-ee’s. “This community has been nothing but supportive and we can’t wait to welcome locals, as well as I-35 travelers (East AND West!), to enjoy all that Buc-ee’s has to offer.”

The new location will be located 165 State Highway 77 (northeast corner of I-35 at Highway 77). It will occupy 74,000 square feet and offer 120 fuel pumps.

You'll see some local leaders at the ribbon-cutting on April 21, including: Hillsboro Mayor Scott Johnson along with city council members, City Manager Megan Henderson, Economic Development Director Art Mann, and Hill County Judge Justin Lewis along with the Hill County Commissioners Court.

Once the Hillsboro location opens, the company said they will have 49 stores operating in Texas and the southern United States—with 34 of the stores (soon to be 35) in our state alone.

In 2019, Buc-ee's launched its multi-state expansion—opening travel centers in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, South Carolina, Tennessee, Missouri, and Colorado. And earlier this year, the company said they broke ground on their first Virginia and Mississippi locations.