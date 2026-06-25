Road safety concerns in Hill County arise after a deadly car crash

BYNUM, Texas (KXXV) — A tragic crash near Bynum that claimed six lives – including two children - is serving as a sobering reminder of the dangers drivers face on our roadways every day.



The two children who lost their lives attended Hillsboro ISD

There’s nothing that you should be rushing to," said Bea Sanchez.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

“I hardly saw any pass with caution, pass with care," said local resident Bea Sanchez.

Bea Sanchez said she’s very familiar with Highway 171 in Hill County. She said she drives on the highway frequently and pays attention to drivers.

“Also, there were two car accidents I saw while driving on the way here. Again, it’s completely avoidable is you were to follow the speed limits. But when I drive to other places, there are state troopers stationed," said Sanchez.

Road safety remains a constant concern for many local residents like Sanchez, and that concern was felt once again late Saturday afternoon when a crash on Highway 171 near Bynum claimed six lives, including two children.

According to Texas DPS, the two-vehicle crash occurred when a northbound vehicle attempted to pass another vehicle but instead crashed head on with a van. Both vehicles caught fire.

The two children who lost their lives attended Hillsboro ISD. A third child is still in the hospital. Hillsboro ISD provided 25 News with this statement:

"It is with great sadness that we share the passing of two Hillsboro Elementary School (HES) students.



On Saturday, June 20, the students, along with family members, were involved in a tragic car accident. A third HES student is recovering at Cook Children's Medical Center.



This situation may be very confusing for our students, whether they knew these students or not, and many students will be affected by this news. We encourage families to be especially sensitive and prepared to offer support to their children during this time.



Rumors may also begin to circulate, and we ask that you not spread rumors you may hear.



Our district will have counselors on standby this week. If you or your child needs to speak with a counselor, please contact Principal Kimberly Carter at kimberly.carter@hillsboroisd.org or by phone at (254) 582-4140 to schedule an appointment.



We extend our deepest condolences and continued support to the families and loved ones affected."

Sgt. Ryan Howard with Texas DPS, talked to our reporter Chantale Belefanti to find out what drivers can do to stay safe on the road.

“The main thing with passing that I need people to understand is even if you have the broken yellow line and the passing zone, if it’s not clear to pass….if you’re approaching the driveway or intersection, or another car passing you might just want to wait until you get there safely and pass with care," said Sgt. Ryan Howard, Texas DPS.

Sanchez said every driver has a loved one who needs them.

“There’s nothing that you should be rushing to. If you’re rushing to a hospital, they’re getting the best care they need there. If you’re rushing to a family member, somebody has to be there…remember we are all driving to our loved ones at home so please be patient, slow down it’s not that important," said Sanchez.

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