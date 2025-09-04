New fast-food chain coming to Hillsboro

HILLSBORO, Texas (KXXV) — A new restaurant is coming to Hillsboro, and residents are excited about the food and the economic boost.



Chick-fil-A is coming to Hillsboro

Marks a $4.5 million investment in our area

The food chain is expected to open in fall 2026

"I’m excited about Hillsboro bringing a lot of new businesses in," said Tracie Kris, who works in Hillsboro.

Tracie Kris works in Hillsboro and said popular fast-food restaurants like Chick-fil-A are welcome in her eyes.

Beyond the company's $4.5 million investment in our area, she said she has her reasons why. “It’s exciting to see the new business. Chick-fil-A is delicious, and their food is great. They’re very family-oriented and they’re closed on Sundays," said Kris.

Talks of Chick-fil-A coming to town are spreading fast. Some residents have already received notifications on their phones about the new restaurant. Kris isn’t alone in her excitement.

Our 25News crew also talked to local resident Justin Jenkins about the new chicken spot.

"It would be a nice variety for Hillsboro, and since BUC-EES came in, it’s been more excited. I’d like to have an HEB," said Justin Jenkins, a Hillsboro resident.

For now, Kris and Jenkins will have to travel about 30 minutes to get their Chick-fil-A fix.

There are just a few chicken spots in our community, so the local chamber of commerce believes this investment is a sign of things to come.

“We’re at the Y of Interstate 35, and whether they just stop in for Chick-fil-A or visit us longer than that, we’re just happy they’re here," said Executive Director of the Chamber of Commerce for Hillsboro, Lynette Hearrell.

While the food is good, Kris said locals will also benefit from having another good-paying establishment in the area.

“Chick-fil-A actually has a good starting pay rate, and so I think it’s going to help the economy in Hillsboro," said Kris.

