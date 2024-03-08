Hillsboro apartment residents concerned, dealing with months of plumbing problems

HILL COUNTY, Texas — Neighbors at Pecan Creek Apartments are frustrated after months of dealing with plumbing problems.



Some residents at pecan creek apartments in Hillsboro woke up Thursday morning to a bathtub full of smelly brown murky water.

Unpredictable plumbing leaving some tenants with very little options to shower and use their toilet.

Plumbers said this is the first time they’ve been called out for this issue. The apartment’s maintenance also said this is the first time they’ve seen this problem.

BROADCAST SCRIPT:

“Last night playing a video game. I was just sitting here and I hear gurgling in this wall right here where the thermostat is, and I’m like, 'Oh gosh, here we go,” Cassaundra Rodgers said.

Cassaundra Rogers has been living with plumbing issues at Pecan Creek Apartments since last summer.

“This time it was so bad that the water was rising in the tub,” she said.

“Trying to actually urinate in a trash can, that’s nonsense. That’s just pure madness. I can’t put it any other way,” Rodgers said.

25 News called Fountainhead Management Company asking if they knew about the ongoing problem.

“What’s wrong with it and why things keep happening, and that’s assuming that they do keep happening, like I said, when we find out we have a problem, we try and have it fixed,” the management company said.

But Rodgers’ neighbor Gary Mantooth, whose tub is also full of brown water says otherwise.

“I’ve had it to where I walked into my bathroom and there’s water in my bathroom, its flooded, and it’s no fun at all,” Mantooth said.

Both Rodgers and Mantooth tell me they just want to be comfortable in their own homes.

“I’m not asking for a lot. I’m asking for somebody to care and to allow me to have the basic necessities taken care of an to function properly,” Rodgers said.

A few weeks ago the complex posted a letter on each person’s door telling them if they were the cause of any plumbing issues like excessive toilet paper or paper towels, they would be liable to pay the for a plumber.

The plumbers were able to get the water drained by 2 p.m. Thursday afternoon.