Hill County man sentenced to life for assaulting attorney, causing blindness

HILLSBORO, Texas (KXXV) — A Hill County resident has been sentenced to life in prison after being found guilty of aggravated assault on a public servant with a deadly weapon.

Christopher Loud received a life sentence after a jury convicted him of punching his former attorney, Pat Dahoney, in the face. Dahoney is now blind in his left eye as a result of the assault.

Loud had requested that the jury determine his sentence. During closing arguments, prosecutors asked jurors to consider that this was Loud's fourth felony conviction. They highlighted his extensive history of aggravated assault, including a recent 60-year sentence for punching his 87-year-old grandmother in the face.

The defense had requested the minimum sentence of 15 years to allow Loud the possibility of rehabilitation.

