Former Itasca ISD teacher charged with child sexual contact, improper relationship with student

HILL COUNTY, Texas (KXXV) — Adrian Buruata, a former assistant football and baseball coach at Diamond Hill-Jarvis High School, has been charged with child sexual contact and an improper relationship between an educator and a student, according to the Hill County Sheriff's Office.

Authorities allege that Buruata engaged in an inappropriate relationship with a 15-year-old student during the 2023-2024 school year.

At the time, he was employed as a history teacher in Itasca. He is currently employed with Fort Worth ISD.

Buruata was booked on March 12 on a $300,000 bond. The Hill County Sheriff's Department stated that the investigation remains ongoing as officials work to determine the full extent of the alleged relationship.

Further details have not been released as authorities continue their inquiry.