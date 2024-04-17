City council votes on super ditch in Hillsboro

HILLSBORO, Texas — "Nearly all of us drove by and saw the flooding when their you know, driveways are disappearing, it is coming in their head and I just thought to myself, I would not... I can't imagine what it would be like to buy a new home and it flooded within a few months," Interim Mayor of Hillsboro Lee Ann Richmond said.

Richmond is talking about the story I brought you last week where I spent the day talking with residents about their homes being flooded.

"It was coming through the baseboards into my grandson's closet, it was also in the living area," one resident experiencing floods said.

On Tuesday, the City Council moved forward on a project designed to help keep this from happening in the future.

Representatives unanimously approved a more than $300,000 bid to build a super ditch to help with flood control in our neighborhoods.

While that work began, I sat down with City Manager Megan Henderson to find out why the city allowed houses to be built in flood-prone areas.

“The city inspects the elevation and drainage in areas that the developers assured us that the plan would be followed and that, you know, at that point we had already done a lot more than we would ordinarily do and considered that was due diligence on our part," Henderson said.

She tells me moving forward with this project is the right thing to do.

"We’ve done what we think is the responsible thing to do and I can look those homeowners in the eyes and say you’re not going through this alone," Henderson said.