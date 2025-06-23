1 injured in Hillsboro house fire: Cause under investigation

HILLSBORO, Texas (KXXV) — One person was injured and three residents were displaced Sunday morning after a house fire broke out in the 300 block of Morgan Street, according to the Hillsboro Department of Public Safety.

At 11:37 a.m. on June 22, Hillsboro DPS Communications received a 911 call regarding the residential fire.

Firefighters and police officers responded quickly, encountering heavy smoke and active flames at the rear of the residence.

Crews initiated aggressive fire attack operations while securing a water supply.

Due to the size and intensity of the fire, mutual aid was requested from surrounding agencies. Additional law enforcement assisted with traffic control and evacuations.

Firefighters were able to contain the blaze to a single bedroom.

One civilian sustained injuries and was treated at the scene. The American Red Cross is assisting the three displaced residents.

The Hillsboro DPS thanked multiple agencies for their support, including Covington VFD, Bynum VFD, Itasca VFD, Whitney VFD, CareFlite EMS, Atmos Gas, and Oncor Electric.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation by the Hillsboro Department of Public Safety Fire/Arson Investigator and the State Fire Marshal’s Office.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Investigator Sgt. J. Urias at 254-582-8406.