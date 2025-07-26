Hill County Sheriff's Office searches multiple properties in Malone

MALONE, Texas (KXXV) — A heavy police presence was in Malone, near Sycamore Street, Friday afternoon.

A deputy on scene told 25 News that they were searching for someone at two nearby properties since 1:30 p.m.

A SWAT vehicle was seen using its battering ram to smash into a structure. Hill County Sheriff's Office Bomb Squad, Hill County Emergency Services fire crews and Texas DPS were also on scene.

25 News has reached out to the sheriff's office for more information.

This is a developing story and will update as more information is available.