WACO, Texas (KXXV) — A high-stakes Senate race is drawing attention across Texas as a Republican primary runoff between Attorney General Ken Paxton and incumbent Sen. John Cornyn approaches, with no endorsement yet from President Donald Trump.

Watch the full story here:

High-stakes Texas Senate runoff draws attention as Trump withholds endorsement

The race, set for May, will determine the Republican nominee for a U.S. Senate seat on the November ballot. It is already being viewed as one of the most closely watched contests in the state, with potential national implications.

“Every election is important, but this one is important because this is the top of the ticket. It’s a non-presidential year. Everybody’s got their eye on this,” said Chris Decluitt, chairman of the McLennan County Republican Party.

Mark Hays, chairman of the McLennan County Democratic Party, echoed the importance of the race.

“The U.S. Senate, you know, of course it's vitally important. That's a very high office, senators, 2 per state – have a great deal of influence or can have a great deal of influence on the direction that the country goes,” Hays said.

As the runoff approaches, Hays said the differences between the candidates may come down more to style than substance.

“I don't see a great deal of difference between the candidates, it's more style. Cornyn comes across as more of a traditional Republican, more dignified approach than Paxton… but as far as what they say they're going to do, they're almost identical,” Hays said.

“This could be a tipping point. I think there is a strong Paxton influence here in the county, and we are very interested in making sure that we have a conservative. I mean, it’s going to be a balancing act,” Decluitt said.

With Republicans split, attention has shifted to President Trump, whose endorsement could influence the race. So far, he has not backed either candidate.

“Who is he going to back? We don’t know. But I think he will make that decision when he is ready,” Decluitt said.

“It undercuts both of them to some extent, you know, they do in reality need that endorsement. They're fighting for it,” Hays added.

The contest is expected to be one of the most expensive Senate races in U.S. history and could ultimately shape who represents Texas in Washington.

“For over a generation, Texas has been controlled by the Republican Party. If you don't like what's happening right now, you might want to consider voting for somebody else,” Hays said.

“I look at it more towards, who is going to vote with the majority in D.C. and who is going to support the president, and the president’s policies? But further, who is going to be able to beat the Democrat?” Decluitt said.

Election Day is Tuesday, May 26, and early voting begins Monday, May 18.

Follow Allison on social media!