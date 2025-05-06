Hewitt homeowner finds way to reduce property taxes through protest process

MCLENNAN COUNTY, Texas (KXXV) — For years, many homeowners in our community have seen an increase in their property taxes. For several people on a fixed income, that increase could have a big impact. One Hewitt woman explains how she found a way to reduce that cost.



Hewitt homeowner Sheila Smith has seen significant property tax increases over the past 5 years despite living in an older home with original features and needed repairs.

Haus Realty broker Cory Duncan recommends protesting property valuations by building a case with evidence specific to your home's condition.

Smith successfully protested her property taxes last year, saving nearly $500 - a significant amount that helps her afford necessities while living on a fixed income.

“We haven’t done anything to our home because we know it’s going to increase our property taxes, isn’t that horrible,” Sheila Smith said.

Sheila Smith has lived on Raddison Drive since 1989, but for the past five years, she’s noticed big increases in her property taxes.

“I know it’s because the homes around us are more expensive, but my house was built in 1986 my house doesn’t have all these amenities that the newer homes have,” Sheila Smith said.

Smith’s home has original countertops, but some cracks in the roofing and windows that need repair. Shelia, who lives on a fixed income, says it doesn’t make sense for her family’s property taxes to increase.

Haus Realty broker Cory Duncan explains that the county values your home based on what it sees from the outside, which is why he says protesting could help save your family some cash.

“It’s truly about building a case, with evidence for your specific home, and putting that information together into a protest, filing it, and getting that process started,” Haus Realty Broker Cory Duncan said.

Smith has taken photos and received quotes for repairs to help build her case to protest, and she saved close to $500 last year.

“For someone on a fixed income, how much does that $500 savings mean to you?” asked 25 News reporter Dominique Leh.

“It means a lot. It means groceries and gas you can afford. And it’s not like being able to afford your wants, it’s being able to afford your needs without it totally cramping you, so yes, it’s a big deal,” said Smith.

If you plan to protest, you need to turn in that paperwork by May 15. You can learn more about how to protest here.

If you need help with the protest process, Cory Duncan is offering free property tax workshops.

