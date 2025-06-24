Hemp products stay on shelves as Gov. Greg Abbott vetoes THC ban

BRAZOS COUNTY, Texas (KRHD) — The THC industry in Texas is getting a temporary pardon after Gov. Greg Abbott vetoed a statewide ban.



On Sunday night, Gov. Greg Abbott vetoed Senate Bill 3, a proposed ban on all hemp products that contain THC in the state of Texas.

Abbott is requesting a special session — asking lawmakers to strictly regulate the substance.

15 ABC talked with neighbors in our community about their thoughts on the governor's decision.

The Capitol will hold a special session beginning July 21, with consumable hemp regulation at the top of the agenda.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

"I've been up since 3 a.m. celebrating, talking to industry leaders, talking to my business partner, my team. I mean, just trying to hold it together," Elevated CBD Smoke Shop co-owner, Stephen Gurka III, said.

Ezekiel Ramirez Elevated CBD Smoke Shop co-owner, Stephen Gurka III shares his thoughts over the THC bill being vetoed.



Inside Elevated CBD Smoke Shop in Bryan — co-owner Stephen Gurka III is breathing a major sigh of relief.

Ezekiel Ramirez Elevated CBD Smoke Shop entrance.

"I mean, without getting emotional, I get to keep my employees, my stores and you know my future," he said.

This comes after Gov. Greg Abbott's late night veto of Senate Bill 3 — a proposed ban of all hemp products that contain THC in the state of Texas.

Ezekiel Ramirez A description of Senate Bill 3.

"Thousands, if not millions of Americans and Texans specifically, get to use hemp products that they rely on every day," Gurka said.

"They get to self-medicate and make their own decisions as a Texan, which is how it should be," Gurka said.

But not everyone agrees with this decision. Neighbors like Darrell Harris believe these products still pose significant risks.

Ezekiel Ramirez Brazos County resident Darrell Harris shares his thoughts over the THC bill being vetoed.

"Think you should ban it all together. It's harmful to everybody's body, children getting a hold of it. I mean, it's unnecessary," he said.

He spoke with 15 ABC, keeping these products legal will come at a cost.

Ezekiel Ramirez The warning label on THC products at Elevated CBD Smoke Shop in Bryan.

"I mean, we've got enough trouble in this world. We don't need no addict."

"I just hope they do something about it and make the right decision," he said.

The hemp industry will remain part of the Texas economy, but Gov. Greg Abbott has asked lawmakers to strictly regulate the substance.

Ezekiel Ramirez THC product at Elevated CBD Smoke Shop in Bryan.

Gurka tells 15 ABC he hopes state officials will continue to listen to the voices of neighbors fighting for the future of THC products.

"We're here to stay, and the Texans have spoken, and we truly appreciate everybody that supported us and made their voices heard."