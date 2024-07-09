Heavy winds from Beryl in Central Texas overturn 18-wheeler

MCLENNAN COUNTY, Texas (KXXV) — Tropical System Beryl ripped through South Texas and made its way into the Bryan-College Station area — one part of the destruction seen was overturned 18-wheelers.



At minimum, an 18-wheeler can weigh 17.5 tons — owner of Central Texas Driving School, Tonya Dansby says it's unsafe for semi-trucks to drive in winds of 40 to 50 miles per hour

During heavy winds, it's best to steer clear of 18-wheelers — other drivers should either stay behind them or pass them.

“No one needs to be hanging around an 18-wheeler because they can very easily flip,” Tonya Dansby said.

Tropical System Beryl brought heavy rain and winds powerful enough to flip an 18-wheeler on its side.

“They’re designed to go through a windy situation head on, they are designed for that — but they aren’t designed for the counter balance needed to handle to side winds — they’re like sails,” Dansby said.

“That side profile is what’s so dangerous, and if they’re on a raised surface or on a bridge, you have the wind coming from below as well as the side, which can be problematic,” she said.

“You might feel like they’re blocking the wind, but you don’t know when a strong gust can take them somewhere they don’t intend to go," she said.

"These people have gone through a lot of training, but unforeseeable events are unforeseeable, so they have to be extra alert.”

If you do happen to be on the road during severe weather with strong winds, Dansby advises to pull over to a safe spot — and if you still feel unsafe, find a roadside shelter.

