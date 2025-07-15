UPDATE: Heavy police presence cleared from around courthouse square in downtown Hillsboro

UPDATE 6:10 P.M.:

The Hill County Sheriff's Office gave an all clear on the courthouse security incident.

The sheriff's office said police units are clearing the area shortly and that there is no danger or threat to the public as a result of this incident.

ORIGINAL:

The Hill County Sheriff's Office posted on Facebook that there was a heavy police presence around the courthouse square in downtown before 5 p.m. Tuesday.

"The courthouse itself is closed for the day and an investigation is ongoing," the post read.

The sheriff's office asked the public to avoid the area and that the situation itself is contained and there is no known ongoing threat to the public.

This is a developing story and will update as more information is available.