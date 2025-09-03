'Heaven’s 27 Camp Safety Act' back before Texas lawmakers, could see votes this week

AUSTIN, Texas (KXXV) — The “Heaven’s 27 Camp Safety Act,” named in honor of the 27 Camp Mystic girls who died in the Hill Country floods, is back before Texas lawmakers this week.

House Bill 1 was scheduled for discussion in the Senate Select Committee on Disaster Preparedness and Flooding as state leaders push to advance it in the second special session.

“HB 1 is the camp safety bill, in addition to Senate Bill 1,” said Sen. Charles Perry, R-Lubbock. “They are concurrent, they do not compete with each other.”

Supporters said the legislation focuses on youth campgrounds, requiring emergency plans and ensuring safe access in the event of flooding.

“This deals more narrowly with youth campgrounds, and the emergency plan, and also making sure there’s safe access to get out of the campground in the event of the flood,” said Cyrus Reed with the Lone Star Chapter of the Sierra Club.

Over the holiday weekend, three summer camps along the Guadalupe River raised concerns about the proposals, saying requirements to move cabins out of floodplains could put them out of business.

“We need to make sure that there are no cabins in the floodway,” Reed said.

“There won’t be any kids in the cabin,” Perry responded.

“Yeah, that’s the main thing,” Reed replied.

“The other resources we can replace,” Perry added.

The House committee must still vote on SB 1 and the Senate committee on HB 1 before either can move to the full floors. Votes could come as soon as Wednesday evening.

Families of the victims continue to press lawmakers to act, urging them to pass legislation that could help prevent another tragedy.

“Be prepared, simply be prepared,” said Lars Hollis, father of one of the victims, at an August 20 hearing.

“Please, I beg you all to do what is best for children all over our state, country, and world that come to Texas each summer,” said mother Carrie Hanna.

“We must make sure that when parents entrust their children to camps, they can have the confidence that the facilities are safe, operators are prepared, and emergency plans are sufficient and executable — and I’ll add enforced,” said father Brandt Dillon.

