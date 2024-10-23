Hearne welcomes circus back after 50 years

HEARNE, Texas (KRHD) — Residents express excitement and nostalgia as the city of Hearne prepares for the return of the circus.

After 50 years, the circus returned to Hearne.

"I think it just shows that the community is growing, you know, people paying attention to Hearne," Hearne resident Barbara Smith said.

Which has neighbors getting hit with a wave of nostalgia.

"It'd be good for the community and the kids to give them something to see, "Hearne resident Kenneth Petty said. " Some kids never got to see a circus."

Some residents shared their favorite circus memories.

"Trampolines and the people doing acrobatics on trampolines," Petty said.

"Shooting a little water gun at the target," Hearne resident Bella Humber said.

Humber said she had never been to a circus before this and is happy the city brought one back for everyone to enjoy.

"A lot of kids can come out and enjoy themselves and stuff," said Humber.

"The parents will come out and visit with the kids, too."

The Hearne Chamber of Commerce hopes to have the circus return every other year.

