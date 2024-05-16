Hearne Special Olympics Team is off to State

HEARNE, Texas — It was an electric parade through the halls at Hearne High School, as students celebrated their peers making it to state.

The Hearne Special Olympics team is the first team in the school’s history to qualify for the All-State competition, The Summer Games. Students and teachers came out of their classrooms to cheer them on and send them off to San Antonio for the competition.

“They are excited, and this is something that they want. So of course, you know, you see something that you got your eye on the prize for, Well, you’re gonna work hard. And so that's what they've been doing,” says Jamery Sanders, the Hearne High School principal.

Sanders says the team has been training every day after school for months and they’re ready to represent the Eagles well across Texas.