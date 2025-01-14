Hearne shoppers raise concerns over expired food at Brookshire Brothers

HEARNE, Texas (KRHD) — Neighbors in Hearne have been posting about finding expired food on the shelves at Brookshire Brothers.



Neighbors shared their experiences finding expired food at Brookshire Brothers on Facebook.

15ABC talked with shoppers about their thoughts and concerns.

15ABC reached out to Brookshire Brothers about these claims, but they didn't have any comment to make.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

"I'm glad they're speaking out because it lets the business know that maybe they need to change their policies and check their stuff out a little bit more," Hearne resident Earlyere Woods said.

Neighbors in Hearne have been taking to social media about finding expired food at the local Brookshire Brothers.

15ABC asked Hearne resident Joe Cooks if he regularly checks the expiration dates on his grocery items.

"Me personally, you know, I don't check them, but I never have any problem," Cooks said.

Leaving shoppers both shocked and confused.

"I know the store to be clean, you know, and respectable. I've never had any problem. This is the first I've heard of it, really," Cooks said.

So15ABC decided to find out for myself if this was true.

While looking around,15ABC found some products past their 'best if used by' date.15ABC figured they might not taste as good, but they aren't necessarily spoiled.

"They should have told the people in the store when they had the bad food," Hearne resident Charles Foster said.

"I check everything because I'm a consumer," he said.

"We don't, we really don't," Melissa Crager with Brookshire Brothers said.

Even though15ABC didn't find any expired food, they can't say the same for Earlyere Woods.

He told 15ABC his first time shopping at Brookshire Brothers is a moment he'll never forget.

"I bought some grape jelly, Blackburn's grape jelly. When i got home, I opened it had like mold on the inside of it," he said.

But woods wants neighbors to learn from his experience and be more cautious when grocery shopping.

"Make sure you check your food. That's all. Just make sure you check your food," he said.