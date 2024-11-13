Hearne resident encourages the community to help keep the city clean

HEARNE, Texas (KRHD) — Trash and overgrown grass can be seen along the bridge that hangs over Highway 6 in Hearne, leading one neighbor to reach out to the community in hopes of promoting awareness of a cleaner city.



Ricky Czajkowski made a Facebook post reaching out to neighbors in Hearne about the excessive trash and overgrown grass along the bridge that hangs over Highway 6.

Czajkowski wants neighbors to be more considerate of our city.

Czajkowski hopes to get some other neighbors together within the next few weeks to help pick up the trash along this bridge.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

"I drive over the bridge, and I see trash everywhere and stuff hanging off the side, and I think it makes the town look trashy," Hearne resident Ricky Czajkowski said.

Piles of trash and overgrown grass can be seen along the bridge that hangs over highway six.

"Thousands of cars drive down this road a day, and they see that, and it makes your town look good. It makes it look bad," Czajkowski said.

"You're not going to wanna stop at a city with trash all on the side of the road," Hearne resident Genie Juarez-Perez said.

This leaves neighbors like Ricky Czajkowski to reach out to others on social media to ask for help making a change.

"They drive through here and there's trash hanging everywhere and hanging off the bridge, they say well, they don't take too much pride in this town," Czajkowski said.

Czajkowski has been living in Hearne for more than 20 years.

Czajkowski told 15ABC it's essential to keep our city clean.

"It makes others that drive through our city value our city more," he said.

He tells 15ABC he contacted the city to find out who was responsible for maintaining the highway but couldn't get a straight answer.

So15ABC spoke with the city manager, who told them it's the state's responsibility to maintain highways.

"Some part is the state, some of it is the city, but I know highways is the state responsibility," City Manager Alonzo Echavarria-Garza said.

Czajkowski wanted to assure 15ABC that he was not blaming anyone; he just wanted neighbors to be more considerate of our city.

"I just want to help, make it look good," Czajkowski said.

"I'm not bashing anybody. I'm asking people around here to be more proactive, pick up after yourself, and care for yourself; it affects everybody in the town."