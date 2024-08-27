Hearne library launches program for senior citizens

HEARNE, Texas (KRHD) — The library in downtown Hearne has a new program for senior citizens to enjoy.



The Smith-Welch Memorial Library has a new program for senior citizens in Hearne.

"We do these classes in order to get the seniors out of their houses for a couple of hours and give them something to do," library director, Towanda Jones said.

"We've done it previous years in the past, each time, it would get better and better and better, and so we thought that we should try it again this year," she said.

This new program consist of health and wellness talks, social time, and crafts and hobbies. The director of the library tells me this program can act as a resource for our neighbors.

"When they get here, I think that they think that this is helpful, this is going to be my happy hour, my happy time, in order for me to forget about my troubles," Jones said.

Louise Bryant is a neighbor in Hearne that regularly attends the senior program. She told 15ABC this new program has opened doors for opportunity.

"I enjoy coming to the senior program because it gives me an outlet to meet new people and learn a lot of information that is really relevant at this point, so I enjoy coming," Bryant said.

And told15ABC these classes are the highlight of her week.

"It gives me a chance to look, like I said, to look forward to doing things, something new, learning something new," she said.

But wants others to enjoy this program with her.

"I would like to see more people participating and just letting them know that there is a place where you can come, have fun, and learn at the same time, and that's the most important thing, keep learning, don't stop," she said.